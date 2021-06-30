COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 401 children died from Covid-19 between March and May 2021

30 June 2021 - 08:24

Here’s how you can help hospitals during the third wave, and it’s not about booze

Strong demand for hospital beds is evident in four provinces, including the Covid-19 third wave hotspot Gauteng, says Mediclinic.

Increased demand for care is also noted in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

“This demand is being experienced across much of the industry as a result of the increase in patient numbers and severity of patients’ conditions, and is expected to continue in the coming weeks,” the hospital group said.

For now, it is managing the demand.