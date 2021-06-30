COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 401 children died from Covid-19 between March and May 2021
30 June 2021 - 08:24
Here’s how you can help hospitals during the third wave, and it’s not about booze
Strong demand for hospital beds is evident in four provinces, including the Covid-19 third wave hotspot Gauteng, says Mediclinic.
Increased demand for care is also noted in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Western Cape.
“This demand is being experienced across much of the industry as a result of the increase in patient numbers and severity of patients’ conditions, and is expected to continue in the coming weeks,” the hospital group said.
For now, it is managing the demand.
30 June 2021 - 08:14
401 children died from Covid-19 between March and May 2021
Hundreds of children died from illnesses related to Covid-19 in SA between March and May 2021.
This was according to data released by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).
The NICD said there were 9,918 hospital admissions associated with Covid-19 among individuals aged 19 years and younger during the period. In-hospital data was available for 9,443 of these patients.
30 June 2021 - 08:00
Diepsloot residents shun masks, while others abide
While the residents of Diepsloot continue with their lives seemingly unperturbed by alert level 4, people in areas such as Rosebank have made themselves scarce and tend to wear masks in public.
During the level 5 hard lockdown last year, TimesLIVE visited the township and noted that people were walking about without abiding by regulations. And it was the same again on Tuesday.
“I’ve been detained before because I wasn’t wearing a mask. I still won’t wear it. I suffer from asthma and I can’t risk my health further. People here don’t have the luxury to stay indoors and observe the protocols; we are already too poor and congested to care. We are crowded,” said 32-year-old Kutlwano Goitsemang.
30 June 2021 - 07:00
Do I have Covid-19 or ‘just flu’?
As the winter flu season grips Mzansi during a surge in Covid-19 infections, it can be difficult to tell if you are suffering from flu or Covid-19.
30 June 2021 - 07:00
Alert level 4 in full swing: Mango adjusts flights in line with the curfew
Mango Airlines has adjusted its flights in line with alert level 4 lockdown as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.
The airline said flights affected by the curfew, which is between 9pm and 4am, will be adjusted accordingly.
The president said the tightened restrictions will be in place for two weeks. He said travel for leisure purposes in and out of Gauteng, which is the epicentre of Covid-19 infections, will be prohibited.
30 June 2021 - 06:40
As cases, deaths soar in Russia, why are vaccination rates low?
Russia has reported a record daily high of Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday. 652 people died, and authorities say they're battling a surge of infections driven by the Delta variant.
30 June 2021 - 06:30
How Zimbabwe’s ‘WhatsApp classrooms’ are helping pupils learn during the pandemic
After finding out the challenges students were facing during the coronavirus pandemic, a young man from Zimbabwe started “WhatsApp Classrooms” to tutor pupils from home.
Maxwell Chimedza, 27, from Mbare, one of the oldest townships in Harare, started the WhatsApp classrooms for pupils who are sitting for Zimbabwe’s high school exams — the A-Levels. Chimedza is a top achiever, with 14 A-Level examination distinctions, but his family didn’t have the money to send him to university.
30 June 2021 - 06:30
Airlines fear chaos over digital Covid passports
Groups representing Europe's largest airlines and airports have warned of chaos and hours-long queues unless countries better coordinate the roll-out of the EU's digital Covid-19 certificate and ensure passengers are processed before arriving at airports.
30 June 2021 - 06:20
India reports 45,951 new Covid-19 cases, 817 deaths
India reported on Wednesday 45,951 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.
India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 817 overnight.
Reuters
30 June 2021 - 06:07
Health Canada recommends people with rare blood condition not get AstraZeneca vaccine
Health Canada said late on Tuesday it has recommended that people with a history of capillary leak syndrome not be inoculated with drugmaker AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.
"Health Canada is updating the product monograph - or label - for the AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD Covid-19/ vaccines to add capillary leak syndrome as a potential side effect, with a warning for patients with a history of capillary leak syndrome to not get the AstraZeneca or COVISHIELD Covid-19 vaccine", it said in a statement.
Capillary leak syndrome (CLS) is a very rare, serious condition that causes fluid leakage from small blood vessels (capillaries), resulting in limb swelling, low blood pressure, thickening of the blood and low levels of an important blood protein.
Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada have been monitoring this condition since it was raised as a potential safety concern by the European Medicines Agency in April, the statement added.
Until June 11, one case of capillary leak syndrome following vaccination with AstraZeneca's vaccine has been reported in Canada, Health Canada said.
Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency's safety committee said that capillary leak syndrome must be added as a new side effect to labeling on AstraZeneca's vaccine, known as Vaxzevria.
Britain's regulator, the MHRA, has previously said it was considering precautionary advice for people with a history of CLS but does not see a causal link with the vaccine.
Reuters
30 June 2021 - 06:00
Thulas Nxesi says paying Ters benefits is ‘a balancing act where we have to look at affordability versus the need’
The government confirmed on Tuesday it was looking to provide income support to businesses effectively shut down by level four lockdown restrictions announced on Sunday.
Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said “social partners” involved in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) would be “engaging” with each other this week to “thrash out a plan for income support” for those industries closed by the government under the regulations.
Nedlac is the vehicle used by the government, labour and business to cooperate to find negotiated solutions for all parties.
Nxesi said in response to the level four lockdown, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) management “has been locked in discussions with actuaries to find surplus monies to address the new conditions”.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 50,932 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13,347 new cases, which represents a 26.2% positivity rate. A further 226 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 60,264 to date. Read more: https://t.co/U8YX4pysHM pic.twitter.com/PxJm6f49AX— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 29, 2021