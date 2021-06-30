Do I have Covid-19 or ‘just flu’?

As the winter flu season grips Mzansi during a surge in Covid-19 infections, it can be difficult to tell if you are suffering from flu or Covid-19.

According to Dr Marlin McKay, who runs his own medical practice in Roodepoort, it is better to err on the side of caution.

He told TimesLIVE that while the symptoms are similar, there are differences.

“If you look at influenza, there is a quick onset, high temperature, severe body aches and pains and severe headaches. You feel like a bus hit you. The nose is generally dry.

“With Covid-19, there is more nasal congestion, not as much fever, but there are headaches.”

He said the golden rule is: when in doubt, isolate and get medical treatment.