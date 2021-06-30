Drive carefully! More cold, wind and rain in store for Western Cape

Disaster management teams are on high alert after gale-force winds buffeted the Western Cape accompanied by heavy rain overnight — and more cold weather is in store.

Cold and rainy weather is expected in the province over the next four days.

The department of local government, environmental affairs and development planning said on Wednesday there were no reports of injuries, evacuations or road closures in Cape Town. However, several areas in the province had reported storm damage.

The SA Weather Service issued a warning on Tuesday for gale-force winds with gusts of up to 100km/h. Strong winds have caused damage to some homes and infrastructure along the Garden Route.

The department said in a statement that several houses and structures were damaged and there were multiple reports of roofs blown off in Sedgefield, George and Mossel Bay, and structural damage reported as far afield as Oudtshoorn and Hessequa.

Across the same region there were reports of power outages and numerous trees blown over. There were no reports of injuries, evacuations or road closures.