Here’s how you can help hospitals during the third wave, and it’s not about booze

Strong demand for hospital beds is evident in four provinces, including the Covid-19 third wave hotspot Gauteng, says Mediclinic.

Increased demand for care is also noted in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

“This demand is being experienced across much of the industry as a result of the increase in patient numbers and severity of patients’ conditions, and is expected to continue in the coming weeks,” the hospital group said.

For now, it is managing the demand.

“It is important to note that while ICU and high care capacity may vary from hospital to hospital depending on the number of licensed beds, not all Covid-19 patients require ICU care or mechanical ventilation. Many admitted patients are successfully treated with supplemental oxygen and other supportive treatment modalities. Mediclinic has capacity within its medical wards to assist patients in this manner.

“Patients arriving at any of our emergency centres follow the triage process in which clinical priority is determined. Urgent cases will be stabilised and admitted, or transferred to another suitable facility to ensure they receive the appropriate care.”

Its staffing was boosted during previous waves, said Mediclinic.