South Africa

One dead, three wounded as bullets hit cars on bridge over M1 in Joburg

30 June 2021 - 15:08
One of the vehicles on the bridge which was struck by bullets.
Image: Vision Tactical

One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting incident on a bridge over the M1 highway at Woodmead in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the shooting on the Woodmead Road bridge happened at about 10.40am.

Herbst said one man had been shot dead and two others sustained critical injuries. A third person sustained minor injuries.

“Traffic was severely backed up, with multiple cars that had stopped in the road where the shooting had taken place,” he said.

A man was airlifted to hospital while the other victims were treated at the scene.

Gauteng police could not immediately comment.

