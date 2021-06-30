SAB 'has no alternative' but to fight fourth alcohol ban in 18 months

SA Breweries (SAB) says while it is sensitive to the third wave of Covid-19 it has “no alternative” but to legally challenge the latest alcohol sales ban.

SAB said in a statement it agreed that lawful and reasonable measures were needed to curb the spread of the pandemic, and to save lives and livelihoods. However, it contended that the fourth ban on alcohol sales in 18 months was unsubstantiated by robust scientific evidence.

“SAB believes it is left with no alternative but to defend its rights and take legal action, to protect its business and urgently overturn this decision,” it said. “This move seeks to gain policy certainty, greater transparency in decision-making for the future sustainability of its business and value chain. This additional challenge does not detract from the first legal challenge instituted by SAB earlier in the year, and that challenge is still in process.”

The SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) has asked the ministerial advisory council (MAC) to supply all the scientific data that guided the decision to ban alcohol sales under the tightened lockdown.

Salba chair Sibani Mngadi said in a statement: “The Delta variant has been reported in more than 80 countries, and SA stands out as a country that has elected a total alcohol sales ban as its intervention.

“We would therefore like to understand what international best practice or local scientific data was used for the MAC to conclude that an off-consumption and on-consumption sales ban was the best solution.”