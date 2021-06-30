South Africa

Security guard will build dream home, buy cars and invest R11m jackpot win

30 June 2021 - 13:52
On Wednesday Ithuba announced one of the PowerBall PLUS jackpot winners of the R22m draw that took place on June 15 2021 has come forward to claim his winnings.
Image: Alaister Russell

A security guard who won R11m says his dream of building a family home will finally become a reality.

National lottery operator Ithuba announced that the 48-year-old guard, one of the PowerBall PLUS jackpot winners of the R22m draw on June 15, had come forward to claim his winnings.

“The winnings will make a massive difference in our lives. My wife is unemployed and we have three children in school,” said the winner.

“A portion of the winnings will go towards their tertiary education. I want to invest in property and start a transportation company. Lastly, I plan to get my wife and I new cars and invest the rest of our winnings”, he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Orange Farm in Johannesburg just hours before the draw. He spent R15 using the Quick Pick selection method.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“Congratulations to our PowerBall PLUS jackpot winner. It’s always fulfilling to witness how lottery jackpots change peoples’ lives. This is what Ithuba set out to do when we were awarded the license in 2015 — to change the lives of ordinary South Africans for the better. Ithuba offers winners of R50,000 and above trauma counselling and extensive financial advice. We are pleased our winner has opted for these advisory services. The advisory services are to help our winners deal with the life-changing moments they find themselves facing and to assist with their financial planning,” said Mabuza.

The operator urged players to use the national lottery digital platforms to protect themselves against Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

