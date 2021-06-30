Sex-pest principal grabbed school governor’s buttocks then offered her R3,000 hush money

A headmaster who was fired after grabbing a school governor's buttocks then offering her R3,000 to keep quiet about the incident has failed in his bid to be reinstated.

DE Kruger, from Cape Town, appealed to the Education Labour Relations Council after Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer refused to overturn the findings of a disciplinary hearing.

But in a ruling on Tuesday, arbitrator Jacques Buitendag said Kruger, who was principal of Elswood Primary in Elsies River, had been warned before about his conduct towards women, and “unfortunately [it] did not have the desired corrective effect”.

It emerged at the appeal hearing that four female teachers had complained about alleged unprofessional comments by Kruger.

Circuit manager Ralph Mahona told the arbitrator he gave Kruger a verbal warning in 2019 after the principal admitted he might have told the women “jy is sexy (you are sexy)” because it was “in his nature to make jokes with people”.