'Sexual assaults' and vigilantism send shock waves through UCT

The University of Cape Town (UCT) said on Wednesday it is providing support to a “survivor” who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow student leader.

A small group of students reportedly broke the Covid-19 lockdown curfew on Tuesday night to leave their residences and “look for the perpetrator”.

It is understood the group, including one of at least two alleged sexual assault survivors, found the alleged perpetrator at a residence and took him to Mowbray police station.

TimesLIVE understands one survivor was asked to open a case but refused due to the pressure she felt and the presence of the crowd. Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said no criminal case had been registered relating to the alleged sexual assaults.

Several student bodies, including one to which the alleged perpetrator belonged, named him in statements and social media posts.