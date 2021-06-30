'We won't go back until it's safe' — Rio Tinto closes SA operations over violence

“It has become impossible for us to run the business,” Duvenhage said by phone. “We won’t go back until it's safe for our people.”

The suspension of operations at RBM is a blow to the South African government’s efforts to attract new investment to the country. Violence around RBM forced the operation to temporarily shut in 2019, with work subsequently halted on a $463m (R6.60bn) expansion project.

In recent weeks, mining equipment and infrastructure has been destroyed and access roads blocked. SA mining operations are frequently dogged by community protests which relate to issues ranging from poor municipal services to labour conditions. Duvenhage said there have been reports that the latest violence may be connected to youth unemployment.

RBM’s furnaces are being run on low power as they can’t be shut down completely. The company is engaging regional and national government to get a better understanding of the cause of the violence, Duvenhage said.

SA’s mines and energy ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.

