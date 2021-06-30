South Africa

'We won't go back until it's safe' — Rio Tinto closes SA operations over violence

30 June 2021 - 16:50 By Felix Njini
Mining firm Rio Tinto has halted its operations in KwaZulu-Natal after recent violence. File picture.
Mining firm Rio Tinto has halted its operations in KwaZulu-Natal after recent violence. File picture.
Image: Supplied

Rio Tinto Group declared force majeure on customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) after escalating violence forced it to suspend activity at the mineral sands operation in SA.

MD Werner Duvenhage said the company was prioritising the safety of its 5,000 workers at RBM, which exports titanium dioxide slag used to create ingredients for products including paint, plastics, sunscreen and toothpaste.

The closure of Rio’s only South African business follows the death last month of RBM manager Nico Swart, who was shot on his way to work.

It has become impossible for us to run the business. We won’t go back until it's safe for our people.
Werner Duvenhage, RBM MD

“It has become impossible for us to run the business,” Duvenhage said by phone. “We won’t go back until it's safe for our people.”

The suspension of operations at RBM is a blow to the South African government’s efforts to attract new investment to the country. Violence around RBM forced the operation to temporarily shut in 2019, with work subsequently halted on a $463m (R6.60bn) expansion project.

In recent weeks, mining equipment and infrastructure has been destroyed and access roads blocked. SA mining operations are frequently dogged by community protests which relate to issues ranging from poor municipal services to labour conditions. Duvenhage said there have been reports that the latest violence may be connected to youth unemployment.

RBM’s furnaces are being run on low power as they can’t be shut down completely. The company is engaging regional and national government to get a better understanding of the cause of the violence, Duvenhage said.

SA’s mines and energy ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.

For more articles like this, please visit bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Heavy machinery burnt in suspected arson attack at Richards Bay Minerals, no arrests yet

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after heavy machinery was allegedly set alight at Richards Bay ...
News
3 weeks ago

KZN premier calls for calm after RBM mining executive gunned down

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has appealed for calm after a hit on a senior executive at Richards Bay Minerals on Monday.
News
1 month ago

RBM project in limbo

RBM was forced to halt work at the project in 2019 after protests in which a worker was shot and wounded
Business
2 months ago

Richards Bay mine halts mining operations after two employees shot

Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto halted all mining operations at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) after escalating violence in surrounding ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Investigations into claim a Chinese man’s lottery win was falsely claimed by a ... World
  2. Hawks arrest three senior municipal managers over VBS Bank billions South Africa
  3. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  4. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  5. Military hospitals lie in intensive care as funds go to waste News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...