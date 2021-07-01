Court case looming as wine industry challenges government’s ‘blanket’ booze ban

The wine industry’s court challenge against government’s 14-day lockdown level 4 booze ban has been postponed.

Vinpro, which is leading the case, said this was to allow the state to file answering affidavits. The case was due to be heard in the Western Cape high court on Friday.

Vinpro, an organisation which represents about 2,600 wine and grape producers, has listed President Cyril Ramaphosa as the first respondent, traditional affairs and co-operative governance minister Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma as the second respondent and Western Cape premier Alan Winde as the third respondent in their court papers.

It wants the ban on the sale of wine in the Western Cape - known for its world-class wines - lifted.

On Thursday, Vinpro said its legal counsel had been approached by government’s legal counsel “requesting a short postponement with the tight timelines provided”.

This would enable the government respondents to file their answering affidavits over the weekend.

“We have an agreement from all parties involved that the matter is extremely urgent and we await confirmation from the judge of a final date next week when the case will be heard,” said Vinpro MD Rico Basson.