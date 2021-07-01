COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records more than 19,500 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours

July 01 2021 - 07:40

CureVac Covid-19 vaccine records only 48% efficacy in final trial readout

CureVac said its Covid-19 vaccine was 48% effective in the final analysis of its pivotal mass trial, only marginally better than the 47% reported after an initial read-out two weeks ago.

The German biotech firm said that efficacy, measured by preventing symptomatic disease, was slightly better at 53% when excluding trial participants older than 60 years, an age group that is by far the most severely affected.

CureVac said on June 16 its Covid-19 vaccine, known as CVnCoV, proved only 47% effective in an initial trial read-out and that new variants had proved a headwind, denting investor confidence in its ability to take on rival shots.

That wiped billions of euros from its market value.

Wednesday's news sent U.S.-listed shares of the company 10.2% lower to $66 after the bell.

Late-stage trials of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which like CureVac's are based on mRNA technology, had efficacy rates of well above 90% across all age groups but took place when the original version of the coronavirus was dominant.

Data on their products have, however, so far suggested only somewhat weaker protection against new variants.

The CureVac study, which involved about 40,000 adult volunteers in Europe and Latin America, showed that efficacy was 77% in the age group below 60 years of age when considering only moderate to severe symptoms and excluding mild cases.

CureVac said it had sent the data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as part of an ongoing dialogue with the EU drugs regulator.

Reuters