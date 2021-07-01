COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records more than 19,500 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours
July 01 2021 - 08:09
'Doctors still can’t believe I made it': Grandpa considers himself lucky to be alive after 106 days in ICU
When Sarawat Ajam woke up from a coma after spending 106 days in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town after Covid-19 infection, the only part of his body that he could move was his eyes.
The 62-year-old grandfather from Mitchells Plain in Cape Town considers himself one of the lucky few to have survived the respiratory disease, and he surprised himself and his medical team when he pulled through after six months of hospitalisation.
“It was not an easy time being in ICU for so long. I am one of the lucky ones. Doctors still can’t believe I made it. I believe there is a higher power that was with me and helped me to survive. I also had God’s angels — the nurses, and doctors at Groote Schuur Hospital that were there to look after me.”
July 01 2021 - 07:40
CureVac Covid-19 vaccine records only 48% efficacy in final trial readout
CureVac said its Covid-19 vaccine was 48% effective in the final analysis of its pivotal mass trial, only marginally better than the 47% reported after an initial read-out two weeks ago.
The German biotech firm said that efficacy, measured by preventing symptomatic disease, was slightly better at 53% when excluding trial participants older than 60 years, an age group that is by far the most severely affected.
CureVac said on June 16 its Covid-19 vaccine, known as CVnCoV, proved only 47% effective in an initial trial read-out and that new variants had proved a headwind, denting investor confidence in its ability to take on rival shots.
That wiped billions of euros from its market value.
Wednesday's news sent U.S.-listed shares of the company 10.2% lower to $66 after the bell.
Late-stage trials of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which like CureVac's are based on mRNA technology, had efficacy rates of well above 90% across all age groups but took place when the original version of the coronavirus was dominant.
Data on their products have, however, so far suggested only somewhat weaker protection against new variants.
The CureVac study, which involved about 40,000 adult volunteers in Europe and Latin America, showed that efficacy was 77% in the age group below 60 years of age when considering only moderate to severe symptoms and excluding mild cases.
CureVac said it had sent the data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as part of an ongoing dialogue with the EU drugs regulator.
July 01 2021 - 07:36
Aspen to partner with finance institutions to boost vaccine know-how
A group of global finance institutions led by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) said on Wednesday they would help to facilitate an increase in vaccine manufacturing know-how in Africa by partnering with SA pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare.
As a first step, the IFC, French development institution Proparco, German development finance institution DEG and the US International Development Finance Corporation jointly loaned 600m euros (R10.2bn) to the company.
July 01 2021 - 07:15
India reports 48,786 new Covid-19 cases
India reported on Thursday 48,786 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed, with the active caseload at 523,257.
July 01 2021 - 07:00
World Bank passes $4 bn milestone in funding for Covid-19 vaccines
The World Bank on Wednesday said it had provided more than $4 billion for the purchase and deployment of Covid-19 vaccines to 51 developing countries, half of which are in Africa, where vaccination rates are among the world's lowest.
In a statement, the global development bank urged countries anticipating excess vaccine supplies in coming months to release surplus doses and options to developing countries with adequate distribution plans in place.
The World Bank's vaccine financing package can be used by countries to buy vaccine doses through COVAX, the new African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) or other sources.
July 01 2021 - 06:45
Thai resort island of Phuket reopens for tourists
Vaccinated foreign tourists are due to fly into the Thai resort island of Phuket on Thursday, the first to return to its beaches and golf courses under a pilot programme to revive a tourism industry devastated by the novel coronavirus.
Under the "Phuket sandbox" plan, foreign tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to spend any time in quarantine and can move around the island freely.
After 14 days, provided three coronavirus tests they must take are negative, they can travel elsewhere in the country.
Millions of people visited Phuket every year before the pandemic and the government and tourism industry hope the reopening will help save its battered economy.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has flown to Phuket to oversee the reopening, with 249 tourists due to arrive on flights from Israel, Abu Dhabi and Qatar."
Most Israelis have been vaccinated and they will be the main group of tourists entering Thailand this time around,” said Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Covid-19 taskforce.
July 01 2021 - 06:30
Australia's NSW state says Delta outbreak grows despite lockdown
Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state on Thursday warned that significant numbers of new Covid-19 cases were being found in the community, raising fears of fresh clusters as it reported a rise in new infections for a third straight day.
With state capital Sydney in the middle of a two-week lockdown to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, authorities said half of Thursday's total of 24 new cases had spent time in the community when infectious."(This) is a cause of concern.
That is what we will be looking at in the next few days and beyond as a measure of our success," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.
Berejiklian said many people with flu-like symptoms were ignoring lockdown orders and "going about their business".
"We can't allow that to happen ... assume that you have the virus or that people you come into contact with have the virus and act accordingly," she said.
Australia is battling simultaneous flare-ups of infections in several states and nearly half of all Australians are under stay-at-home orders to prevent any major outbreak of the Delta strain.
Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Darwin imposed lockdowns in the past few days, following months in which Australia had nearly eliminated the virus.
The remote outback town of Alice Springs, gateway to UNESCO World Heritage-listed Uluru, was also locked down on Wednesday after an infected traveller spent hours in the city's airport.
July 01 2021 - 06:10
Being male and obese are not risk factors for Covid-19 death, new study suggests
Research has in the past linked being male and obese as high risk factors for Covid-19 complications and death, but a new study by the University of Cape Town has now found that the two factors are not necessarily associated with increased mortality in patients admitted into intensive care.
It was initially found that being male and obese were risk factors due the impairment that weight gain has to the immune function and difficulties with ventilation, for instance.
But researchers have instead found that being a smoker, being hypertensive, diabetic and having a cardiovascular disease were more likely to lead to death than an increasing body mass index (BMI).
July 01 2021 - 06:00
SA moms face high food prices and the nutritional cost that follows
Struggling SA mothers say high food prices have hollowed out proper nutrition on the family plate.
This has removed an important line of defence against Covid-19, states the latest Household Affordability Index report released by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) on Wednesday.
High food prices have prompted another call from the group to reinstate social grant top-ups and the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.
The report shows the cost of the average household food basket increased by 7.1% from R3,856.34 in September 2020 to R4,128.23 in June 2021.
It tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 70,593 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 19,506 new cases, which represents a 27.6% positivity rate. A further 383 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 60,647 to date. Read more: https://t.co/SGcdDWzGyf pic.twitter.com/xfwrMQ20oB— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 30, 2021