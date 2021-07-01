'Doctors still can’t believe I made it': Grandpa considers himself lucky to be alive after 106 days in ICU

When Sarawat Ajam woke up from a coma after spending 106 days in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town after Covid-19 infection, the only part of his body that he could move was his eyes.

The 62-year-old grandfather from Mitchells Plain in Cape Town considers himself one of the lucky few to have survived the respiratory disease, and he surprised himself and his medical team when he pulled through after six months of hospitalisation.

“It was not an easy time being in ICU for so long. I am one of the lucky ones. Doctors still can’t believe I made it. I believe there is a higher power that was with me and helped me to survive. I also had God’s angels — the nurses, and doctors at Groote Schuur Hospital that were there to look after me.”

“I am eternally grateful to them. When I woke up from my coma the only part of my body that could move was my eyes, nothing else. I was shocked to see how many pipes were on my body. I did not know where I was.”

While he was in hospital he lost his mother, missed his own birthday, and was unable to spend the early days with his one-year-old great granddaughter.