South Africa

'Government phase 4 Covid-19 relief grant' is a scam, warns Sassa

01 July 2021 - 11:30
The SA Security Agency (Sassa) has again warned about a fake poster doing the rounds on social media, misleading people about a supposed "government phase 4 Covid-19 relief fund grant". File photo.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has again warned about a fake poster doing the rounds on social media, misleading people about a "government phase 4 Covid-19 relief fund grant".

The poster urges members to “hurry up” and apply so that they don't miss the “opportunity”.

“Apply for the government Phase 4 Covid-19 relief fund grant provided by the government. Hurry up, it only takes a few seconds to apply. Don't miss this opportunity,” reads the post.

Sassa said the information was false and does not come from the agency.

“Sassa warns the public against the fake poster doing the rounds on social media platforms. The information is false and does not come from Sassa. The special Covid-19 SRD grant ended in April 2021,” it said.

This latest scam comes after a fake food voucher message was uncovered by the agency last week.

The agency said the fake messages on social media led to unemployed people gathering at Sassa offices in Ladysmith and Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal for R750 food vouchers.

It said police had to be called in to assist when people started flocking to the offices demanding the vouchers.

“These reports are not true and are misleading the public. We urge the public to exercise caution and not to be duped by hoax messages,” said Sassa.

“We appeal to the public to be vigilant. If people are uncertain about information purporting to be from Sassa, they must contact us immediately to verify the veracity of such information.”

