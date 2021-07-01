South Africa

Registration for Covid-19 vaccination for those aged 50 and older kicks off

01 July 2021 - 08:35
The ball has begun rolling to get people 50 years and older vaccinated.
Image: World Health Organisation/Afro

Online registration for people aged 50 years and older wanting to get the Covid-19 vaccine starts on Thursday.

The health department said it plans to start vaccinating this group from July 15.

This next phase comes as the department on Wednesday said it had administered more than 3 million vaccinations, with just over 120,000 shots being administered on Wednesday alone.

Gauteng continues to lead in the number of vaccinations administered with just over 700,000. It is followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 673,000 and the Western Cape with 433,000 jabs administered so far.

The elderly who are 60 years and older, and essential workers such as doctors, nurses and teachers are among the groups for whom the vaccination process has already been rolled out.

The phasing in of the new group will not halt the ongoing vaccination of these groups.

