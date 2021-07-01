Reinfection with Delta variant possible if you've had Covid-19 before: health ministry

“If you were infected previously with the Beta variant, it is quite likely now that if you are exposed to the Delta variant that you could be reinfected ... whether you've had the vaccine or not,” said Pillay.

Kubayi addressed the vaccine rollout. Here are five important takeouts from her responses:

The government did its due diligence

The minister said it is not true that SA did not do its due diligence with international travellers entering the country.

“All travellers who arrived in the country, within 72 hours need to produce negative results. If you arrive and port health screens you and you show symptoms, you isolate and are requested to go into isolation for not less than 10 days.

“To say as a country we have been reckless, we have not put mechanisms in place to protect South Africans, is not correct. It’s not true ... Anyone who arrives from countries considered a safe zone must provide those tests.”

Attacks on Sahpra are uncalled for

Kubayi said the attacks on South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) officials are uncalled for.

She said the attacks on women in the regulator were problematic.

EFF leader Julius Malema threatened that the party would do a sleep-in at the home of the authority's CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela if the regulator refused to approve more vaccines.

“We must protect institutions in this country.When we fight, we personalise matters, we attack. Worse, it's been women who have been attacked and threatened that people will do a sit-in at their homes.”