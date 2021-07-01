Western Cape wants level 4 lockdown rules changed for wine industry

With alcohol sales prohibited under level 4 lockdown, the Western Cape has asked the government to ease some of the lockdown restrictions to assist the wine industry.

SA was moved to an adjusted level 4 on Sunday for 14 days, after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

In his address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the sale of alcohol and all gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, were prohibited.

Ramaphosa said the prohibition would ease the pressure placed on hospital services by alcohol-related emergency incidents.

Western Cape MEC of Agriculture Ivan Meyer said the ban was a problem for the wine industry.

“I wrote to the minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, Thoko Didiza, to request her assistance to address specific challenges of the level 4 Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and particularly regarding its impact on the wine industry,” said Meyer.