Arms deal commission judges take on JSC Act, saying it is unconstitutional

Retired judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi have challenged the constitutionality of the Judicial Service Commission Act, saying it is unconstitutional in that it allows judicial misconduct complaints against retired judges.

“We are aggrieved that we have to be put through a complaint process when we have long retired,” said Seriti in a founding affidavit.

Seriti, a former justice of the Supreme Court of Appeal, and Musi, former judge president of the Free State, face a misconduct complaint for how they conducted the arms deal inquiry. The judicial commission of inquiry, chaired by Seriti, exonerated all involved from wrongdoing.

The commission’s findings were set aside by the Pretoria high court in 2019 after it found that the commission failed to comply with its mandate to investigate the allegations.

After the judgment, a complaint was laid by NGOs Open Secrets and Shadow World Investigations. In May, the complaint was referred to the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) by its acting chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.