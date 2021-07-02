Can my anxiety give me Covid-19 symptoms?

With the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, the virus has not only affected people's physical health but taken a toll on their mental health too.

For some, the thought of Covid-19 can trigger anxiety, and this can result in symptoms resembling those of the virus.

Do you have Covid-19 or are you having an anxiety attack?

According to National Alliance on Mental Health, people with anxiety will experience various symptoms such as;

Having a sense of apprehension or dread

Feeling tense or jumpy

Being restless or irritable

Anticipating the worst

Watching for signs of danger

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the main symptoms of Covid-19 that you should look for include the following;

fever or chills

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle aches

headaches

new loss of taste or smell

a sore throat

congestion

a runny nose

nausea

vomiting

diarrhoea

How do I control my anxiety during the pandemic?

According to existential psychotherapist Sara Kuburic, setting boundaries is a method to deal with Covid-19 anxiety and protect your mental health.

“Boundaries are incredibly important when we are feeling anxious or experiencing a crisis,” Kuburic wrote on Instagram.