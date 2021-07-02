How murderer who ‘never thought he’d be arrested’ after 15 years on the run was finally caught

A Free State murderer who “never thought he’d be arrested” and had settled down with his new family was finally brought to book thanks to one detective’s refusal to back down more than a decade after the heinous crime.

Thapelo Samuel Mokoena was last month finally sentenced to double life terms in prison after being on the run from police for more than 15 years.

Mokoena, 41, from Makwane village in QwaQwa, was initially arrested with his four cousins in 2004 for the murder of Johanna van Niekerk, 79, and her garden employee Tololo Tsholo, 43, at Dankbaarheid farm in Bethlehem, according to Free State police spokesperson Thandi Mbambo.

Van Niekerk was tied up and her throat was slashed, while Tsholo was strangled to death after being hit with a hammer.

The five also attacked two domestic workers, one of whom was shot in the hip.

Mokoena and his co-accused had planned a robbery at the farm based on a tip-off from Shuping Mosia, who worked there at the time.

Mokoena escaped from police custody in July 2005 while his accomplices — Shuping, Richard Mosia, Jack Mosia and Joseph Makau — were found guilty and sentenced.

More than 15 years later and thanks to the relentless efforts of Detective Warrant Officer Nkosana Radebe, Mokoena was finally brought to book and began serving his lengthy jail term with his accomplices.