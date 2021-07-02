J&J vaccine is strong against Delta variant, improves over time with Beta too

Data has come to light that the J&J vaccine works better against the Delta variant than against the Beta variant of Covid-19, but the efficacy of the vaccine in the case of both variants improves over time.

Prof Glenda Gray said at a health department briefing on Friday, “We can see there is less immune escape in the Delta variant as compared to the Beta variant, but over time, both improve and the data shows that there is surprising durability by eight months.”

She added, “The J&J works well in South Africa with the difficult Beta variant and all the data also shows an immediate and sustained response against the Delta.”

This news comes as the Delta variant strengthens its grip in the country, dominating in Gauteng and soon about to take over in all other provinces.

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that in the past 24 hours, as the number of new infections passed 21 000, 60% of those were in Gauteng, where hospitalisation numbers had also soared.