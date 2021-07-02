Poisonous SA politics, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’
Deputy President David Mabuza has in the past made regular visits to Russia for medical treatment. Most of them took place without anyone really knowing. This week, however, he officially applied for permission from President Ramaphosa to undertake his annual trip to Moscow, and it was also made public in the media.
For someone who has disappeared from the political scene for months at a time, this sudden transparency raised some eyebrows. Would he have volunteered this information of his own volition, considering that his medical care is related to alleged poisoning plots in SA.
It is a good question as to why Ramaphosa not only played open cards with South Africans about this trip but why he also insisted that his deputy officially take leave instead of just quietly disappearing on state costs.
When the trip was announced, every cynical local political analyst raised questions about Mabuza's “evident” distrust of the South African health system, and of course, who is paying for his expensive hypochondria.
But this is the wrong question.
Mabuza has in fact never been sceptical about the quality of local medical expertise and was treated in a Johannesburg hospital after the alleged attempt to poison him in 2015.
The reason is more complicated – rooted in the mystery and mysticism that poisoning plays in South Africa's constitutional political landscape, and a curious and provocative logic that is almost as inexplicable as middle-class Afrikaners' obsession with Ivermectin, but also because for Mabuza, Russia is a safe space, removed from the potential influence of local poison bandits.
Must-read articles in this week’s Vrye Weekblad
