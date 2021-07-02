Police to start receiving Covid-19 vaccines from Monday
The vaccination of police officers is scheduled to start on Monday.
They are the next frontline group to be vaccinated after healthcare workers, teachers, school employees and correctional services officers, who have been receiving their jabs over the past few weeks.
Police minister Bheki Cele's office said in a statement that the plan was to vaccinate more than 180,000 officers.
The SA Police Service has 108 registered vaccination sites across the country for the exercise.
Cele and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole will lead the SAPS vaccination programme in Soweto on Monday.
Vaccinations have already been rolled out to over-60s and some prisoners.
Figures released by the department of health on Thursday revealed that almost 2.7 million vaccines have been administered.
Many of those 60 and older have in recent days started getting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
TimesLIVE