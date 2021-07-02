South Africa

Police to start receiving Covid-19 vaccines from Monday

02 July 2021 - 11:46
Cops will start getting Covid-19 shots from Monday. File photo.
Cops will start getting Covid-19 shots from Monday. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The vaccination of police officers is scheduled to start on Monday.

They are the next frontline group to be vaccinated after healthcare workers, teachers, school employees and correctional services officers, who have been receiving their jabs over the past few weeks.

Police minister Bheki Cele's office said in a statement that the plan was to vaccinate more than 180,000 officers.

The SA Police Service has 108 registered vaccination sites across the country for the exercise.

Cele and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole will lead the SAPS vaccination programme in Soweto on Monday.

Vaccinations have already been rolled out to over-60s and some prisoners. 

Figures released by the department of health on Thursday revealed that almost 2.7 million vaccines have been administered. 

Many of those 60 and older have in recent days started getting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

J&J vaccine is strong against Delta variant, improves over time with Beta too

Data has come to light that the J&J vaccine works better against the Delta variant than against the Beta variant.
News
3 hours ago

537 elderly prisoners have received Covid-19 jabs

Correctional services has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 95%, and its inmates have made face masks and sanitiser stands.
News
4 days ago

Taxi drivers next for vaccines? Mbalula says yes, but after teachers

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout will be expanded to taxi drivers, says transport minister Fikile Mbalula.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  2. Zuma likely to get ‘special treatment’ in jail, say prison and legal experts News
  3. Security guard will build dream home, buy cars and invest R11m jackpot win South Africa
  4. 'We won't go back until it's safe' — Rio Tinto closes SA operations over ... South Africa
  5. ‘Police will have no choice but to act’, says Bheki Cele on lockdown rules South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...