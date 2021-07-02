Sole survivor of Piet Retief farm killing in hiding as alleged attackers get bail

A family whose son was allegedly beaten to death on a Piet Retief farm and had another narrowly escape with his life have voiced their despair after the Mpumalanga high court granted bail to his alleged killers.

Eight men arrested and charged with the murder of Sifiso Thwala and his friend Musa Nene successfully applied for bail on Thursday in the high court after initially being denied bail by the Piet Retief magistrate's court.

Zenzele Yende, Werner Potgieter, Eliot Dlamini, Moses Dlamini, Cornelius Greyling, Sikhumbuzo Zikalala, Mzwakhe Dlamini and Nkosinathi Msibi — facing charges of kidnapping, murder and attempted murder — were each released on bail of R10,000.

Nomalanga Thwala said the life of her other brother Sthembiso Thwala was again in limbo.

Thwala witnessed the death of his brother and friend. He survived by pretending to be dead, until the police arrived.