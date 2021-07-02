South Africa

WATCH | ‘We are not scared’: Gunshots and protest on the way to Zuma’s Nkandla

02 July 2021 - 06:00 By Deepa Kesa

A long convoy of supporters of former president Jacob Zuma started making its way to his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal on July 1 2021. Supporters in ANC regalia fired live bullets, danced and sang during the trip to his home.

Zuma’s supporters are showing solidarity with the former president as he faces 15 months behind bars. This week the Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court after his refusal to appear before the state capture inquiry.

Zuma has three days left to hand himself over to authorities.

TimesLIVE

