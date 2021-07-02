South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi gives update on Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan

02 July 2021 - 07:25 By TimesLIVE

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will on Friday give an update on the government's Covid-19 response as well as the vaccination rollout programme.

With the third wave in full effect in SA and the introduction of the deadlier Covid-19 variant Delta also now in the country, government has said it needs all hands on deck to fight the virus.

The country has surpassed the three million mark for vaccination, now standing at 3,1555,717, but the number of Covid-19 cases keeps on rapidly rising. On Thursday alone, SA recorded 21,584 cases.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fourth highest daily new infections as SA records 21,584 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded 21,584 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the fourth highest single day increase in new infections since the outbreak of the ...
News
12 hours ago

SA records more than 19,500 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours

Gauteng recorded 11,160 new cases in the past 24 hours, while the Western Cape recorded more than 2,000 new infections and three provinces saw more ...
News
1 day ago

Can my anxiety give me Covid-19 symptoms?

Is it Covid-19 or my anxiety?
News
41 minutes ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  2. Zuma likely to get ‘special treatment’ in jail, say prison and legal experts News
  3. 'We won't go back until it's safe' — Rio Tinto closes SA operations over ... South Africa
  4. Security guard will build dream home, buy cars and invest R11m jackpot win South Africa
  5. ‘Police will have no choice but to act’, says Bheki Cele on lockdown rules South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...