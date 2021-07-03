South Africa

Booze ban saved lives, study finds

03 July 2021 - 16:47
A new study had found that alcohol restrictions reduce excessive deaths.
A new study had found that alcohol restrictions reduce excessive deaths.
Image: 123RF/ROSTISLAYSDLACEK

The ban on alcohol sales meant to reduce the spread of Covid-19 did save lives, a new study has found.

According to research by the SA Medical Research Council and the University of Cape Town, published in the SA Medical Journal on Friday, the restrictions reduced the number of unnatural deaths.

“Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions, particularly relating to the sale of alcohol and hours of curfew, have had a marked effect on the temporal pattern of unnatural deaths in SA,” the researchers said.

The study is titled Unnatural deaths, alcohol bans and curfews: Evidence from a quasi-natural experiment during Covid-19.

The SA government has implemented a number of restrictions to try to curb the spread of the pandemic and reduce the burden on the country’s health system. These included curfews and restricted alcohol sales.

SA's Covid-19 mortality rate among top five in world, say excess death boffins

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in 2020 was nearly three times the official toll, and SA's Covid-19 mortality rate for the year was probably ...
News
1 month ago

“In this present study, we performed statistical analysis on the effects of the policy implementation on the number of excess unnatural deaths in SA, making use of the extensive time-series of data on unnatural deaths compiled by a team of researchers at the SA Medical Research Council and the University of Cape Town ... ,” the researchers said.

They collected data of deaths from the department of home affairs’ national population register since March 2020.

“The data are collected and collated in near real-time, do not contain detailed information on the cause of death, simply whether the death was due to natural or unnatural causes. The data are provided weekly, and deaths are classified according to date of death (as opposed to date of reporting).

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s powers do not override existing laws, argues SAB

SA Breweries is mounting a fresh challenge to the alcohol sales ban under lockdown regulations.
News
1 day ago

“The complete restriction on the sale of alcohol resulted in a statistically significant reduction in unnatural deaths regardless of the length of curfew. To the contrary, periods where no or limited restrictions on alcohol were in force had no significant effect, or resulted in significantly increased unnatural deaths.”

The researchers concluded that there is a “significant association between the weekly natural deaths and full restriction on the sale of alcohol”.

“This effect increases with the duration of curfew, but even with fairly modest curfew hours (4-7 hours), full restriction of alcohol had the effect of reducing unnatural deaths by around 42 deaths per day, or 26%.

“In all periods where there were full restrictions on the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption, the excess number of unnatural deaths was significantly lower than zero, indicating a protective effect of restrictions. Barring one situation (partial restrictions under no curfew), periods where there was no full restriction on the sale of alcohol (regardless of the duration of curfew) did not significantly impact on excess deaths (the confidence interval containing zero).”

POLL | Should lockdown regulations be amended to allow wine sales online?

Western Cape MEC for agriculture Ivan Meyer said the alcohol ban was a problem for the wine industry.
News
2 days ago

The researchers said the results “provide compelling evidence that the restriction on the sale of alcohol rather than curfew is associated with the reduction in unnatural deaths observed during the Covid-19 outbreak in SA”.

“The present study highlights an association between alcohol availability and the number of unnatural deaths and demonstrates the extent to which those deaths might be averted by disrupting the alcohol supply. While this is not a long-term solution to addressing alcohol-related harm, it further raises the importance of implementing evidence-based alcohol control measures,” the researchers concluded.

“It also strengthens the case for the implementation of bans on the sale of alcohol as part of the emergency response to ease the demand for emergency healthcare services during Covid-19 or future infectious disease outbreaks in SA and other countries with high alcohol-related injury burdens. Yet such a strategy also raises complex policy-related issues.

Court case looming as wine industry challenges government’s ‘blanket’ booze ban

The wine industry's court challenge over government's 14-day lockdown level 4 booze ban has been postponed.
News
1 day ago

“While complete restrictions on sale of alcohol might avert unnatural deaths and contribute to preventing overload of the healthcare system during surges of Covid-19, long-term implementation of this policy would require significant trade-offs in terms of economic activity, as well as lives and livelihoods. Further research into this aspect is urgently required.”

The researchers hope that the government will take heed of the study.

“By demonstrating an association between alcohol and unnatural deaths, the present study adds to the corpus of evidence that enables SA policymakers to adopt evidence-based strategies known to reduce alcohol harm through actions such as stricter advertising and promotions restrictions, minimum unit pricing, increased excise taxes, raising the minimum drinking age, restrictions on container sizes, etc,” they said.

“Furthermore, the possibility of capturing and making available near real-time cause-of-death data would represent a significant step forward in monitoring and responding to future outbreaks of communicable diseases.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Here’s how you can help hospitals during the third wave, and it’s not about booze

Strong demand for hospital beds is evident in four provinces, including the Covid-19 third wave hotspot Gauteng, says Mediclinic.
News
3 days ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo hospitalised with Covid-19

Coronavirus updates.
News
8 hours ago

Wine industry heads to court over booze ban in Western Cape

Vinpro, which represents close to 2,600 SA wine grape producers, cellars and other wine-related businesses, on Tuesday launched an urgent interim ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We won't go back until it's safe' — Rio Tinto closes SA operations over ... South Africa
  2. Zuma likely to get ‘special treatment’ in jail, say prison and legal experts News
  3. Security guard will build dream home, buy cars and invest R11m jackpot win South Africa
  4. Gunshots and singing as motorcade in support of Jacob Zuma arrives at Nkandla South Africa
  5. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...