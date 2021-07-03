Chef Jenny Morris hospitalised with Covid-19: 'Imagine being a chef and not being able to taste'

One of SA’s most loved chefs, Jenny Morris, is in hospital fighting for her life after suffering Covid-19 symptoms.

“All I had was headache; I’ve always got lower backache and sinus. I only realised afterwards that these were symptoms. People go about their business and they don’t really feel sick in the beginning and all of sudden it’s like the devil has come out of hell to drag you out.

“My poor husband [Paul Clarke] is still in ICU, we used to sanitise all the time and wear masks, this thing doesn’t care about all that,” she said.