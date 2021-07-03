Down the tubes: Plastic pipe mob who pushed HR boss through window stay fired

They had associated themselves with the assault by being on the scene, encouraged the assailants, failed to help Steffens, “rejoiced” in the assault and held placards demanding Steffens' removal.

The labour court upheld the outcome of the hearing and ordered the fired employees, who were part of a wildcat strike during a wage dispute, to pay R829,835 in compensation to Marley Pipe Systems.

The 41 staff who took their case to the labour appeal court in Johannesburg accepted that 12 employees were identified as having directly assaulted Steffens, and another 95 had been seen in photographs and video footage of the scene.

But they argued that there was no proof they had been part of the mob. Staff who had joined previous unprotected strikes had not been dismissed, they said, meaning they should be reinstated.

Marley said clocking-in records placed all 41 at the scene of the assault and video footage showed the entire workforce moving to the offices where Steffens was attacked.