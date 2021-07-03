South Africa

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo hospitalised with Covid-19

03 July 2021 - 17:01 By TimesLIVE
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has been hospitalised with Covid-19.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Geoff Makhubo, 53, has been hospitalised with Covid-19 complications, the city said on its official Twitter account.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 late last month. At the time, his office said he had “gone into self-quarantine as part of the recovery process”.

“Joburg residents are urged once more to take all necessary precautions to remain safe and to avoid infection. This includes strict adherence to non-medical practices of wearing masks, sanitising regularly and minimising movement in line with the level 4 restrictions announced by the president,” his office said in a statement.

The City of Johannesburg said he would remain in hospital until his doctors were “satisfied of his recovery”.

