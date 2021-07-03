South Africa

Saphra approves use of Sinovac vaccine

03 July 2021 - 09:27 By TimesLIVE
SA has authorised the use of the Sinovac-manufactured vaccine.
Image: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has given the go ahead for the use of the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine, which is manufactured by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac. 

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has authorised the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by Sinovac Life Sciences Co, and imported by Curanto Pharma (Pty) Ltd,” Sahpra said in a statement on Saturday.

The authorisation was done in terms of section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substance Act 101 of 1965, a mechanism in the Medicines Act that enables emergency use access and also enables Sahpra to authorise a medicine subject to certain conditions.”

CoronaVac is administered as two doses, with the second dose administered between 14 and 28 days after the first dose. 

CoronaVac is indicated for active immunisation in individuals aged between 18 and 59 years against Covid-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

