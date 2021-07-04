Ekurhuleni mayor's tweet about Mugg & Bean closing labelled as 'fake news'

Restaurant chain Mugg & Bean said on Sunday that its business in SA was not closing.

This comes after Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina tweeted on Sunday morning that the chain was shutting its doors across the country.

In his tweet, Masina said: “Morning people of SA, as we are busy arguing why Zuma must be incarcerated, Mugg & Bean SA has announced its permanent closure in SA. Since the start of the pandemic, when are we going to start discussing problems that confront our people.”

His tweet has since been deleted, amid the denial by Mugg & Bean.