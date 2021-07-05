14 boys rescued from illegal initiation school in Eastern Cape

Fourteen initiates have been rescued from an illegal initiation school in Mqanduli, and four traditional nurses and two parents were arrested in the Buffalo City metro and the Mhlontlo municipality for flouting lockdown regulations.

The initiates had gone to the mountain despite the traditional rite being banned by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 27.

OR Tambo district traditional initiation forum chair Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo said none of the Mqanduli initiates could provide required documentation for them to be circumcised.

“They did not have any official documents, including Covid-19 screening test results,” he said. “Upon their rescue at Lower Nenga village, they were taken to a rescue centre in Ngcwanguba village where a very experienced ikhankatha [traditional nurse] will look after them until they have completed their initiation stage.”

Without documents, no young boy was eligible to undergo the old-age rite of ulwaluko (circumcision), he said.