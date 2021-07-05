South Africa

14 boys rescued from illegal initiation school in Eastern Cape

Four traditional nurses and two parents arrested for flouting lockdown rules

05 July 2021 - 13:51 By Sikho Ntshobane
Traditional initiations were banned by President Cyril Ramaphosa from June 27. File photo.
Traditional initiations were banned by President Cyril Ramaphosa from June 27. File photo.
Image: Leon Sadiki

Fourteen initiates have been rescued from an illegal initiation school in Mqanduli, and four traditional nurses and two parents were arrested in the Buffalo City metro and the Mhlontlo municipality for flouting lockdown regulations.

The initiates had gone to the mountain despite the traditional rite being banned by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 27. 

OR Tambo district traditional initiation forum chair Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo said none of the Mqanduli initiates could provide required documentation for them to be circumcised.

“They did not have any official documents, including Covid-19 screening test results,” he said. “Upon their rescue at Lower Nenga village, they were taken to a rescue centre in Ngcwanguba village where a very experienced ikhankatha [traditional nurse] will look after them until they have completed their initiation stage.

Without documents, no young boy was eligible to undergo the old-age rite of ulwaluko (circumcision), he said.

New law to tighten rite of passage, prevent initiation deaths

The government will now screen initiation school operators for criminal records and discourage the use of alcohol on the mountain, while imposing ...
News
4 weeks ago

Dudumayo said three traditional nurses and a parent had been arrested in Gabazi village in Mhlontlo municipality.

Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said another traditional nurse and a parent had been arrested in Buffalo City for violating lockdown regulations.

He said the arrests were made on Friday after a visit to initiation schools by Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha.

“People know what to do, and those who break the law will be arrested,” he said.

“The MEC appreciates support from communities and parents who continuously phone in to seek advice and guidance.

“The situation with Covid-19 and the level 4 national lockdown is beyond the control of the province.”

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana also confirmed the arrests of the traditional nurses and a parent in the Tina Falls area, near Qumbu, for contravening regulations.

He said those arrested would appear in court on Monday.

DispatchLIVE reported last week that the national government had suspended the custom of ulwaluko after Ramaphosa’s address when he moved the country to an adjusted level 4 national lockdown. This essentially meant young boys who were hoping to undergo initiation would have to put their plans on hold.

However, those already at initiation schools would be allowed to continue to the end, even though festivities like the homecoming imigidi would not be permitted as all indoor and outdoor gatherings, including cultural, religious and political meetings, are not allowed.

The winter initiation period, which effectively started on June 11, was set to end on July 30.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Parliament concerned about deaths of initiates in Eastern Cape

A parliamentary committee says initiation schools in the Eastern Cape require serious intervention.
Politics
3 months ago

Rat-infested, overburdened hospitals in Eastern Cape raise red flag — public protector

Rat infestation, a malfunctioning kitchen, rising Covid-19 cases among staff and a shortage of PPE are some of the discoveries the public protector’s ...
News
3 days ago

Eastern Cape motorists bust for transporting booze during level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown

Two Eastern Cape motorists have been arrested for transporting alcohol in contravention of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) regulations.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s powers do not override existing laws, argues SAB South Africa
  4. Raymond Zondo appointed acting chief justice South Africa
  5. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound