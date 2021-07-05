Another murder rocks crime-ridden Durban suburb of Wentworth

The police have launched an investigation into the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Wentworth man who was shot multiple times and left to die on the side of the road on Saturday night.

The latest killing in the suburb has outraged community members, who have been trying to reclaim their streets from gangsters and drug lords by speaking out against the violence plaguing the Durban community.

Fed up with living in constant fear as turf wars between drug lords escalate, mothers in the community have decided to take up the cudgels by mobilising residents and holding demonstrations.

In recent weeks, two people have been killed and one injured during a shooting.

Recently, scores of community members gathered near the local police station to voice their anger at the violence.