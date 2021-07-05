South Africa

Another murder rocks crime-ridden Durban suburb of Wentworth

05 July 2021 - 12:57
Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old Durban man who was shot multiple times on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

The police have launched an investigation into the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Wentworth man who was shot multiple times and left to die on the side of the road on Saturday night.

The latest killing in the suburb has outraged community members, who have been trying to reclaim their streets from gangsters and drug lords by speaking out against the violence plaguing the Durban community.

Fed up with living in constant fear as turf wars between drug lords escalate, mothers in the community have decided to take up the cudgels by mobilising residents and holding demonstrations.

In recent weeks, two people have been killed and one injured during a shooting.

Recently, scores of community members gathered near the local police station to voice their anger at the violence.

On Friday, Wentworth police alerted the community that two cases of Covid-19 had been detected and the community service centre had to be closed. They were to operate from a mobile office on the premises.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE that the incident took place on Saturday night.

“We can confirm that a case of murder was opened at Wentworth police station. It is alleged that on Saturday a 22-year-old man was shot at in Duranta Road, Wentworth. He sustained gunshots to the head, chest and right arm.

“He was rushed to hospital, where he was certified dead on arrival.

“The motive is unknown at this stage and no arrests have been made. The matter is still under investigation,” said Mbele.

Community activist Tracey Leigh Williams said: “This is becoming too much. It appears the victim had an altercation with the suspects. I did drive around and noticed there are  cameras there. We will be asking for the footage from the local garage and school.”

TimesLIVE

