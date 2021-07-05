Bheki Cele kicks off police Covid-19 vaccination drive in Soweto

The vaccination of more than 180,000 police officers started on Monday with police minister Bheki Cele and other top brass receiving their jabs in Soweto, Johannesburg.

“We are happy to be here today and have been looking forward towards this day,” Cele said.

“The sad part is that we reach this point when we have lost 672 of our members. We wish it could have been earlier so that we did not lose those members.

“We believe we will be much safer after being vaccinated.”

Cele and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole were leading the vaccination drive at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.