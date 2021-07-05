COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccination programme for SAPS members starts today
July 05 2021 - 07:15
Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility for uncompliant supporters
Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday dismissed questions about his supporters gathered outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal without observing Covid-19 regulations.
Zuma, who has not received a Covid-19 vaccination, addressed media personnel at his KwaDakwadunuse home in Nkandla on Sunday night and said he was not responsible for what his supporters do even if their actions are against lockdown regulations.
The former president said he believes people were angered by the recent Constitutional Court judgment ordering him to be jailed for 15 months, and there was nothing he could do about it “as a person who is very much aggrieved”.
July 05 2021 - 06:44
Gauteng launches mobile vaccine drive in country’s Covid-19 epicentre
As the third wave of infections hits Gauteng hard, the provincial government has announced a Covid-19 mobile vaccine drive will be launched this week.
The project aims to get as many people over the age of 50 vaccinated as soon as possible. The drive will kick off in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg this week and will be carried out with the aid of civil society partners.
Mobile units will be stationed at different sites to enable people who are eligible to be vaccinated near their homes and places of work. Those who have registered and walk-ins who qualify will be helped.
July 05 2021 - 06:00
Vaccination programme for SAPS members starts today
Police Minister, General Bheki Cele together with the Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole will lead the SAPS #COVID19 vaccination launch #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/5Y2sDlPb12— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 4, 2021