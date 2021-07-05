South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccination programme for SAPS members starts today

05 July 2021 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, during a mass vaccination, performed at night due high temperature in Mexicali, state of Baja California, Mexico on July 2 2021.
A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, during a mass vaccination, performed at night due high temperature in Mexicali, state of Baja California, Mexico on July 2 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Victor Medina NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

July 05 2021 - 07:15

Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility for uncompliant supporters

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday dismissed questions about his supporters gathered outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal without observing Covid-19 regulations.

Zuma, who has not received a Covid-19 vaccination, addressed media personnel at his KwaDakwadunuse home in Nkandla on Sunday night and said he was not responsible for what his supporters do even if their actions are against lockdown regulations.

The former president said he believes people were angered by the recent Constitutional Court judgment ordering him to be jailed for 15 months, and there was nothing he could do about it “as a person who is very much aggrieved”.

July 05 2021 - 06:44

Gauteng launches mobile vaccine drive in country’s Covid-19 epicentre

As the third wave of infections hits Gauteng hard, the provincial government has announced a Covid-19 mobile vaccine drive will be launched this week.

The project aims to get as many people over the age of 50 vaccinated as soon as possible. The drive will kick off in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg this week and will be  carried out with the aid of civil society partners.

Mobile units will be stationed at different sites to enable people who are eligible to be vaccinated near their homes and places of work. Those who have registered and walk-ins who qualify will be helped.

July 05 2021 - 06:00

Vaccination programme for SAPS members starts today

subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s powers do not override existing laws, argues SAB South Africa
  4. Raymond Zondo appointed acting chief justice South Africa
  5. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
‘Prison is a death sentence’: Zuma on being jailed and not turning himself over ...