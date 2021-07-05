DA slams R2.2m PPE spent at KZN library that 'does not exist'

The KwaZulu-Natal arts and culture department is accused of spending R2.2m on personal protective equipment for the staff of a library that has not yet been built.

The allegation has been made by MPL Bradley Singh, the DA's spokesperson on arts and culture in the province, and a member of the portfolio committee.

Singh raised the matter in a parliamentary question on June 30, and has given KwaZulu-Natal arts and culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela seven days to respond to allegations that the money was squandered on pandemic protection gear for a library that has not yet been built.

Singh, who said he had proof of the misspending, has asked Mavimbela to detail the amount of money spent on PPE and identify the person who authorised the deal relating to the Dukudu Library in Mtubatuba.

According to Singh, an amount of R32.1m was budgeted for the construction of the library, set to begin in March 2019 and end in March 2022 — though this deadline is expected to be delayed because of lockdown. So far R6.5m of the budget has been used.