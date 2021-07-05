Durban firearm raid: Case withdrawn against former 'terror-linked' accused

The matter against five men accused of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property was withdrawn in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

Among the five accused was Farhad Hoomer, once accused of having links to terror group Islamic State.

Hoomer, Mohamed Akbar, Nufael Akbar, Tariq Hamid, and Ikkram Khan were arrested on June 25 after a raid at a business premises in Mayville.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a search warrant was obtained for the Mayville residence after police followed up on information about a house that was broken into in Scottburgh, on the KZN south coast.

Mbele said various items that were stolen from the home were found at the Mayville residence.

“A search warrant was obtained and the team proceeded to the Mayville residence as information indicated that the stolen items were on the premises. A search warrant was executed and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition, a Norinco AK-47 rifle, seven cellphones, two magazines, another rifle as well as diamonds and jewellery were seized.”