South Africa

Gauteng launches mobile vaccine drive in country’s Covid-19 epicentre

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
05 July 2021 - 06:38
The Gauteng government said on Sunday a Covid-19 mobile vaccine drive will be launched this week.
The Gauteng government said on Sunday a Covid-19 mobile vaccine drive will be launched this week.
Image: BreadCrumbs Linguistics

As the third wave of infections hits Gauteng hard, the provincial government has announced a Covid-19 mobile vaccine drive will be launched this week.

The project aims to get as many people over the age of 50 vaccinated as soon as possible. The drive will kick off in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Johannesburg this week and will be  carried out with the aid of civil society partners.

Mobile units will be stationed at different sites to enable people who are eligible to be vaccinated near their homes and places of work. Those who have registered and walk-ins who qualify will be helped.

Gauteng is currently the country’s epicentre of the pandemic.

On Saturday night, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 26,485 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the preceding 24 hours - 16,102 of them in Gauteng. There are more than 98,000 active cases in Gauteng, with the number rising rapidly.

This more than four times higher than the second-worst hit province, the Western Cape,  which had 21,359 active cases according to Saturday’s statistics.

The police service will start its vaccination rollout programme on Monday.

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sithole will lead the launch and form part of the first group of officers and police personnel to be vaccinated at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The police service plans to vaccinate more than 180,000 employees.

Those wanting to register for the vaccine can do so here

TimesLIVE

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccination programme for SAPS members starts today

Covid-19 live updates.
News
1 hour ago

SA records 16,585 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours as positivity rate climbs above 30%

SA recorded 333 new Covid-19 deaths and 16,585 infections in the past 24 hours, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday
News
12 hours ago

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo hospitalised with Covid-19

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has been hospitalised with Covid-19, the city said on its official Twitter account.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s powers do not override existing laws, argues SAB South Africa
  4. Raymond Zondo appointed acting chief justice South Africa
  5. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
‘Prison is a death sentence’: Zuma on being jailed and not turning himself over ...