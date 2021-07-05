South Africa

Horror crashes in KZN claim six lives

05 July 2021 - 12:23 By TimesLIVE
Three people died when a minibus and truck collided on Khilimoni Road near Underberg, KZN.
Three people died when a minibus and truck collided on Khilimoni Road near Underberg, KZN.
Image: KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services

Six people were killed in separate crashes on KwaZulu-Natal roads on Monday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mackenzie said three people died when a minibus and truck collided on Khilimoni Road near Underberg. He said paramedics treated six patients at the scene.

“They were transported to hospital for further treatment,” he said.

The cause of the crash was not known at this stage and is being investigated by the police.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said three people were killed in a collision involving a Toyota Hilux and a heavy-duty vehicle on the N3 near Harrismith.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics arrived at the scene on the national highway, near the Eetam off-ramp, to find the Hilux had collided in a T-bone fashion with the heavy-duty vehicle, leaving five occupants of the Toyota severely trapped in the wreckage.

Three people were killed in a collision involving a Toyota Hilux and a heavy-duty vehicle on the N3 near Harrismith.
Three people were killed in a collision involving a Toyota Hilux and a heavy-duty vehicle on the N3 near Harrismith.
Image: Emer-G-Med

“Three occupants were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on arrival, and two others were found in a critical condition,” he said.

Paramedics worked to stabilise them, using advanced life support intervention techniques, while rescue technicians cut them free from the wreckage using the jaws of life.

“Once free, they were transported by ambulances to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care,” said Van Reenen.

“A driver and single occupant of the heavy-duty vehicle suffered moderate injury and were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a local hospital for further care.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Aarto starts on Thursday, but demerit points delayed by another year

New traffic laws will be implemented in a phased approach, says transport minister Fikile Mbalula
Motoring
3 days ago

'Truck surfer' and driver killed in N3 horror crash

A man who hitched a ride on the back of a heavy duty vehicle unbeknown to the driver, was killed when another truck crashed into them on the N3 ...
News
1 week ago

Driver's legs amputated as 'last resort' to save his life after crash

A truck driver had his legs amputated by a trauma surgeon after efforts to extract him from the wreckage of a crash on the East Rand using hydraulic ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s powers do not override existing laws, argues SAB South Africa
  4. Raymond Zondo appointed acting chief justice South Africa
  5. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
‘Prison is a death sentence’: Zuma on being jailed and not turning himself over ...