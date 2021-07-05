South Africa

Oxford second edition bilingual dictionary to address poor vocabulary in primary schools

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
05 July 2021 - 09:08
'The Brand-New Second Edition of the Oxford First Bilingual Dictionary' is available in English, isiZulu, isiXhosa, Afrikaans, Sesotho sa Leboa, Setswana and Sesotho.
'The Brand-New Second Edition of the Oxford First Bilingual Dictionary' is available in English, isiZulu, isiXhosa, Afrikaans, Sesotho sa Leboa, Setswana and Sesotho.
Image: 123RF/Iulian Dragomir

Oxford University Press SA has launched The Brand-New Second Edition of the Oxford First Bilingual Dictionary, available in English, isiZulu, isiXhosa, Afrikaans, Sesotho sa Leboa, Setswana and Sesotho in response to weak language skills and lack of sufficient vocabulary for pupils from grades 1 to 3.

On Monday the publishing house said almost three-quarters of SA’s “emergent literacy” pupils could not read for meaning in their home language (HL) by the end of the foundation phase.

“The main reason being their language skills are weak and they lack sufficient vocabulary and grammar to make sense of what they read.

“They face further challengesthe need to learn an additional African language at the same time, and for most non-English HL speakers in our multilingual society, English becomes the language of learning and teaching from grade 4,” said Oxford University Press SA.  

To help pupils to become actively and critically literate and not merely learn to parrot sounds by rote, the national curriculum recommends selecting four themes per term to “introduce new words” and “recycle vocabulary and language structures in meaningful contexts”.

“Some of the theme or topic suggestions are (my) body, clothes, colours, numbers, food, animals, my family, growing things, the weather, simple greetings and farewells.”

The publishing house said the themed double-page spreads in the dictionaries supply “the basic high-frequency vocabulary children need to start talking, while the rich, full-colour illustrations offer further opportunities for vocabulary development, storytelling and language games.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Is the new grade nine certificate a pass or a fail? This is what the experts say

Reaction to the grade nine General Education Certificate ranges from too expensive to ‘just what our country needs’
News
3 weeks ago

No surprise as Merriam-Webster picks 'pandemic' as its word of the year

The 2020 prize for Merriam-Webster's word of the year went to an obvious choice: pandemic.
Lifestyle
7 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s powers do not override existing laws, argues SAB South Africa
  4. Raymond Zondo appointed acting chief justice South Africa
  5. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
‘Prison is a death sentence’: Zuma on being jailed and not turning himself over ...