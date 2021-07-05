Reprieve for Durban man who broke curfew to help stranded friend

Charges against a Durban man arrested for breaking the curfew — when he went out to help a friend left stranded after being mugged — were dropped on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Stuart Johnson of a financial services company in Durban tweeted that an employee had been arrested in the city centre when he went out to help a friend, whose car had broken down.

The friend and his passenger had been mugged while trying to repair the vehicle.

“Arrested, charged, no leeway,” Johnson said.

He said the employee was in the company's graduates' programme and that a criminal record would see him disbarred.

“We've paid a R15,000 deposit to an attorney to make sure he has a chance of diversion,” Johnson tweeted.