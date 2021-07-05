South Africa

SA records 12,500 new Covid-19 cases and 330 deaths in 24 hours

05 July 2021 - 19:55 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 331 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and 12,513 new infections, the NICD said.
SA recorded 331 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours along with 12,513 new infections, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

While the number of new cases was the lowest in more than a week, this came at a positivity rate of 31.6% — meaning that nearly one in every three people to test returned positive results.

Gauteng again led the way with new infections, accounting for 7,543 cases. The Western Cape (1,261 cases) was the only other province to breach the 1,000 mark.

To date, 2,075,409 infections and 62,171 fatalities have been recorded.

The NICD said that 566 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are now 14,365 people being treated in the country's hospitals.

TimesLIVE

