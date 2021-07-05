Table Mountain park reopens northern section to visitors after fire

SA National Park (SANParks) is reopening sections of Table Mountain National Park which were closed to the public after April’s devastating fires.

Park manager Frans van Rooyen said rehabilitation work started immediately after the fire with attention given to restoring access and the natural elements.

“Three months after the fires, fynbos recovery is showing great progress and mountain lovers can again look forward to their favourite hikes and to see the wonders of fynbos.”

The recovery of fynbos had been closely monitored by scientists studying the return of plants and animals after the fires.

Van Rooyen confirmed more work is in progress and SANParks has appointed a contractor who is cutting trees.