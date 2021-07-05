South Africa

Table Mountain park reopens northern section to visitors after fire

05 July 2021 - 13:03 By TimesLIVE
Sections of Table Mountain National Park have been reopened after fires in April.
Image: NCC Environmental Services/Charl Steenkamp

SA National Park (SANParks) is reopening sections of Table Mountain National Park which were closed to the public after April’s devastating fires.

Park manager Frans van Rooyen said rehabilitation work started immediately after the fire with attention given to restoring access and the natural elements.

“Three months after the fires, fynbos recovery is showing great progress and mountain lovers can again look forward to their favourite hikes and to see the wonders of fynbos.”

The recovery of fynbos had been closely monitored by scientists studying the return of plants and animals after the fires.

Van Rooyen confirmed more work is in progress and SANParks has appointed a contractor who is cutting trees.

Reopened park areas include Quarries, Devil’s Peak, King’s Blockhouse, Devil’s Peak lower slopes and Rhodes contour path.

Reopened entry points include Quarries, Devil’s Peak footpaths and peak, King’s Blockhouse, Devil’s Peak lower slopes, Dead Man’s Tree contour path and Round Table Newlands Ravine.

Rhodes Memorial/Estate, the Game Camp and Deer Park remain closed until further notice as there are still dangerous trees that need to be cut.

Park management has been advised to open the burnt area in a phased approach where veld recovery and footpath rebuilding have shown good progress.

“Teams have been hard at work implementing rehabilitation plans to allow for the reopening of certain areas,” Van Rooyen said.

“We request users and visitors to these areas to continue exercising patience and allow the rehabilitation work to proceed without obstructions.”

TimesLIVE

