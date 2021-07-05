South Africa

Thuli Madonsela: 'How come those organising rallies are not arrested or held accountable?'

05 July 2021 - 12:00
Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela has questioned a lack of accountability for individuals who are holding rallies. File photo.
Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela has questioned a lack of accountability for individuals who are holding rallies. File photo.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela says she is “baffled” that some citizens face arrest for the violation of lockdown regulations, while those organising rallies seemingly escape accountability.

SA is under alert level 4, which bans gatherings of any size due to the surge of Covid-19 infections. Madonsela said the breaking of this regulation at rallies and marches is heightened by some not wearing masks. 

Breaking restrictions on gatherings and failing to wear face masks in public could result in a fine of six months' imprisonment.

Is anyone as baffled as I that those transporting liquor or involved in other lockdown regulations violations are arrested daily. How come those organising rallies, marches and other public events are not arrested or held accountable? Are we becoming an Orwellian #Animalfarm?” Madonsela tweeted

Attempts by TimesLIVE to get further comment from Madonsela on her statements were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included once received.

Concerns about the spread of Covid-19 were raised at the weekend as supporters of former president Jacob Zuma flocked to his residence in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal. Many claimed they were there to “defend” Zuma after the ConCourt ruling against him on Tuesday.

Last week, hundreds of EFF supporters embarked on a “march to save lives” to the offices of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to demand the approval of the Russian and Chinese vaccines.

TimesLIVE reported that Malema said the EFF would not entertain lockdowns.

“We are not going to entertain lockdowns. Our agenda is simple: give our people vaccines. We want to open the economy, we want our artists to perform. Lockdown is not a solution. We are no longer going to entertain any lockdown,” he said at the rally. 

MORE:

WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility for uncompliant supporters

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday dismissed several questions about his supporters gathered outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal without observing ...
News
6 hours ago

SAPS boosts KZN forces as Covid-19 fears loom over Nkandla

The SA Police Service announced on Sunday that it had “enhanced” its deployment of “security forces” in KwaZulu-Natal as large crowds flocked to ...
News
19 hours ago

Zuma plays the blame game, says judiciary, Zondo and Madonsela are responsible for his woes

Former president Jacob Zuma addressed a gathering - with many not wearing masks and little to no social distancing in place - on Sunday, thanking his ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Thuli Madonsela on Zuma judgment: 'People will think twice before they insult the judiciary'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has welcomed former president Jacob Zuma's arrest.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s powers do not override existing laws, argues SAB South Africa
  4. Raymond Zondo appointed acting chief justice South Africa
  5. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
‘Prison is a death sentence’: Zuma on being jailed and not turning himself over ...