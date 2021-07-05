South Africa

WATCH | Zuma, Duduzane and Ace speak outside Nkandla after days of protests

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
05 July 2021 - 09:47

Thousands gathered outside Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead to show their support for the former president on Sunday.

His son, Duduzane, and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule also fired up the crowd with songs and chants.

Zuma's innocence remained the constant message throughout the day.

“I fought for my rights and even went to jail for it. There's no-one who will take my rights because they believe they know the law better. But let me leave it at that before I lose my cool,” Zuma said while addressing supporters. 

Sunday was meant to be Zuma’s final day to hand himself over to police to serve a 15-month prison term for contempt of court.

However, the Constitutional Court, which made the ruling that he be jailed, allowed a last-minute application to have the sentence rescinded, meaning Zuma remains free until the hearing on July 12 2021.

MORE:

WATCH | ‘Prison is a death sentence’: Zuma on being jailed and not turning himself over to police

Zuma said his prison sentence was a death sentence as his poor health and the risk of Covid-19 could lead to his demise if jailed.
