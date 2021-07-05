WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility for uncompliant supporters

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday dismissed questions about his supporters gathered outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal without observing Covid-19 regulations.

Zuma, who has not received a Covid-19 vaccination, addressed media personnel at his KwaDakwadunuse home in Nkandla on Sunday night and said he was not responsible for what his supporters do even if their actions are against lockdown regulations.

The former president said he believes people were angered by the recent Constitutional Court judgment ordering him to be jailed for 15 months, and there was nothing he could do about it “as a person who is very much aggrieved”.

“I was not responsible for what has happened,” said Zuma.

In his speech, Zuma compared lockdown level 4 regulations to apartheid.