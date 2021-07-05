WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility for uncompliant supporters
On his last day of supposed freedom, former president Jacob Zuma spoke to hundreds of his supporters outside his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal. His son Duduzane Zuma and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule also fired up the crowd with songs and chants. Sunday was Zuma’s final day to hand himself over to police to serve a 15-month prison term for contempt of court.
Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday dismissed questions about his supporters gathered outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal without observing Covid-19 regulations.
Zuma, who has not received a Covid-19 vaccination, addressed media personnel at his KwaDakwadunuse home in Nkandla on Sunday night and said he was not responsible for what his supporters do even if their actions are against lockdown regulations.
The former president said he believes people were angered by the recent Constitutional Court judgment ordering him to be jailed for 15 months, and there was nothing he could do about it “as a person who is very much aggrieved”.
“I was not responsible for what has happened,” said Zuma.
In his speech, Zuma compared lockdown level 4 regulations to apartheid.
According to Zuma, lockdown regulations were no different to the rules imposed on people during the mid-1980s state of emergency enforced by the apartheid regime.
“We have a level 4 lockdown with all the hallmarks of a state of emergency and the curfews of the 1980s,” said Zuma.
“The only difference is that we use different levels, like contempt of court instead of detention without trial, but the substance is exactly the same. Being jailed without trial is no different from detention without trial.”
Former president Jacob Zuma addressed the media at his homestead in Nkandla on July 4, 2021. Zuma said his prison sentence was, in effect, a death sentence as his poor health and the risk of Covid-19 could lead to his death demise inside a jail cell.
Zuma had to be saved by his spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi when confronted with persistent questions about the breaching of Covid-19 regulations.
Manyi said: “The president is not going to answer that question. It is important to do a bit of research about an issue with a mask when you have a medical condition.
“ The fact that the president is not wearing a mask might very well be a medical condition which is a confidential thing he cannot disclose.”
Zuma revealed he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 despite his age group qualifying forjabs.
In what could be viewed as his first sign of disregarding lockdown regulations, the former president went out with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) on Saturday to greet supporters while not wearing a mask.
TimesLIVE
Amabutho warriors joined MKMVA veterans in pledging their undying support for former President Jacob Zuma and have vowed to protect him while he faces 15 months imprisonment for contempt of court. Addressing members of the media, eldest son Edward Zuma expressed dissatisfaction with members of the ANC and their handling of the situation.