Cape Town's mass vaccination site to open with 700 jabs on Wednesday

Up to 4,000 people a day are set to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the Western Cape’s largest vaccination site.

Speaking at the site on Tuesday, premier Alan Winde said more than 700 jabs will be administered when it opens on Wednesday.

The site — a partnership between the provincial government, the City of Cape Town and Discovery Health — will vaccinate anyone over 50 but priority will be given to over-60s, including walk-ins.

“We can reach some records here at this space ... 4,000 vaccines a day, and let’s see if we can even push some bigger numbers through the system,” said Winde.

“But we'll learn as we go ... starting off tomorrow with 700 citizens, just getting the system going.”