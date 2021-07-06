COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SAPS has 108 vaccination sites across SA to jab all its members: Health department
06 July 2021 - 05:55
The SAPS has 108 registered vaccination sites across the country where all our men and women in blue will get inoculated against #COVID19 #vaccinated #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/2SAgC942ih— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 5, 2021
The South African Police Service (SAPS) kicked-off its vaccination drive of over 180 000 of its members at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Gauteng. Here are some of police who got #vaccinated today #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/ie5hQycfAe— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 5, 2021