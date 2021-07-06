COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SAPS has 108 vaccination sites across SA to jab all its members: Health department
I have just tested positive for Covid-19, now what?
Testing positive for Covid-19 can bring a flood of emotions, from panic to anxiety, but healthcare professionals say it is important to keep a clear head and take some proactive steps to protect yourself and your family.
SA has seen a spike in Covid-19 infections over the past few weeks, with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reporting on Sunday a positivity rate of more than 30%. The rate measures the number of positive results against the number of tests taken in the same period.
Dr Marlin McKay, who runs his own medical practice in Roodepoort, told TimesLIVE that as more people test positive for the virus, it is important to keep calm and isolate.
Booze industry lobbies Sars for big tax break as ban hammers revenue
As SA's booze ban enters its second week, the industry's biggest association is pleading with revenue service Sars to give it a tax holiday.
After the ban on alcohol sales announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 27, the SA Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba) said it was left with no choice but to beg Sars for extended payment terms on the excise duties that are due for collection.
“One of the few survival options to avoid short-term liquidity challenges is to hold back on accounts payable, of which monthly excise tax payments to Sars are a big chunk,” said Salba chair Sibani Mngadi. “We hope Sars will be understanding and grant us deferment of excise tax payable for the whole duration of the ban.”
SAPS has 108 vaccination sites across SA to jab all its members
The SAPS has 108 registered vaccination sites across the country where all our men and women in blue will get inoculated against #COVID19 #vaccinated #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/2SAgC942ih— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 5, 2021
The South African Police Service (SAPS) kicked-off its vaccination drive of over 180 000 of its members at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Gauteng. Here are some of police who got #vaccinated today #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/ie5hQycfAe— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 5, 2021